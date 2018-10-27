U.K.’s Hammond to cut business rates to help ailing high street

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 10:09 AM

The government is set to give a tax cut to retailers as part of efforts to save the U.K.’s struggling high streets, which have been hit by the growth of online retail.

A new business rates relief for almost half a million shops and pubs will reduce their bill by a third, Philip Hammond, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer, will announce in his budget speech Monday. (IE)

The government is set to give a tax cut to retailers as part of efforts to save the U.K.’s struggling high streets, which have been hit by the growth of online retail.

A new business rates relief for almost half a million shops and pubs will reduce their bill by a third, Philip Hammond, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer, will announce in his budget speech Monday.

“Business rates are a heavy burden that throttle all firms with steep bills regardless of how well they’re doing or the economy is faring,” said Hannah Essex, co-executive director of policy and campaigns at the British Chamber of Commerce, one of four business lobby groups calling for a change to business rates in this year’s budget.

The tax break will cover about 90 percent of retailers. It also means the Chancellor will likely scrap an automatic inflation-linked rise of business rates for the next two years, Essex said.

The Treasury said the tax changes would cost 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion). In addition, it will start a 650 million pound New Future High Streets fund to boost infrastructure and redevelop underused properties and will relax some planning rules.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. U.K.’s Hammond to cut business rates to help ailing high street
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition