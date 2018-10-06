Tweets or TV bytes won’t solve oil price issue, FM Jaitley hits out at opposition for ‘hypocrisy’

The challenges thrown up by the increase in the international price of crude oil cannot be resolved by either the tweets or television bytes of some opposition leaders. (Image: PTI)

The challenges thrown up by the increase in the international price of crude oil cannot be resolved by either the tweets or television bytes of some opposition leaders, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in rejoinder on high fuel prices and falling rupee. In a Facebook blog, Arun Jaitley said that India’s current account deficit (CAD) is worsening and the rupee is falling due to the high crude oil prices and the strengthening dollar.

“The problem is serious,” he said, hitting out at the opposition. He also clarified that the tax cut on fuel announced on Thursday did not mean that the government is looking to regulate oil prices again. “Let me categorically assure all that there is no going back on deregulation of oil prices. Even Rahul Gandhi, whose party had inflicted a double-digit inflation on India during the past five years of UPA-II, gave television bytes and released tweets advocating a price reduction,” he wrote.

He said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to fiscal discipline and the tax collections are encouraging. On Thursday, the government announced a total relief of Rs 2.5 a litre on petrol and diesel prices, asking states to do so too, after denying any such relief for months. Arun Jaitley said that higher-than-expected tax collections gave the government some comfort.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also said that some more steps are on cards to rein in the pressure on CAD. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, he said that the government might be taking some more steps to handle the CAD problem.

Earlier, the government cut borrowing projection for the second half of the financial year by Rs 70,000 crore, sending a positive signal to the market. The government also announced five steps including import curbs and relaxation on Masala Bonds to address the CAD problem.