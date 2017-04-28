TVS Q4 net falls on dip in sales, BS-III discount

TVS Motor’s net profit during the January-March quarter declined 7% year-on-year to `127 crore on the back of lower domestic sales of motorcycles and a one-time provision of `57 crore of discounts towards BS-III products that needed to be liquidated by dealers by March 31.

Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor’s net profit during the January-March quarter declined 7% year-on-year to Rs 127 crore on the back of lower domestic sales of motorcycles and a one-time provision of Rs 57 crore of discounts towards BS-III products that needed to be liquidated by dealers by March 31. Though the company beat analysts’ estimates on the bottom line, it disappointed on almost all the other fronts.

The firm’s net sales during the period missed Street expectations at Rs 2,845 crore and was up 2% y-o-y. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter fell 19% y-o-y to Rs 162 crore with a corresponding margin contraction of 146 basis points. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 5.7%, led by a 7.2% y-o-y rise in the cost of material consumed. For FY17, TVS Motor’s revenue increased by 9.3% and net profit by 14.1% to Rs 558 crore.

Motorcycle sales during the quarter stood at 2.15 lakh units against 2.47 lakh units registered in the same quarter a year earlier. Scooter sales increased from 1.98 lakh units to 2.23 lakh units in the year-ago period. “Our market share is at 14.2%. In FY18, we plan to introduce new vehicles and are planning upgrades across segments to strengthen the product portfolio,” TVS Motor president and CEO KN Radhakrishnan told FE.

The company exported 98,000 units of two-wheelers in the quarter against 83,000 units in the same quarter last fiscal. The company commenced manufacture of BS-IV emission compliant products from January 2017.