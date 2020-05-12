Turning Corona crisis to opportunity: PM Modi announces massive reform, Rs 20 lakh crore package

PM Modi has unveiled an economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore in the quest to make India a self-reliant economic powerhouse.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled an economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore in the quest to make India a self-reliant economic powerhouse and restrict the fallout of coronavirus pandemic. The self-reliant Indian economy will stand on five pillars, which are economy, infrastructure, system, demography, and demand. Further, to make the country self-dependent, PM Modi said that the new economic stimulus package will help India in the fields of land, labour, liquidity, and laws. The Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will be equivalent to 10 per cent of GDP and will ensure India’s journey towards development, PM Modi added.
