Tumbling rupee: No need for knee-jerk reaction, there’s enough foreign exchange reserves, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that there’s no need for knee-jerk reaction

Allaying fear over rupee, which hit a lifetime low of 69.09 against the US Dollar yesterday, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that there’s no need for knee-jerk reaction as the Indian currency has not depreciated as compared with 2013, while the foreign exchange reserves have swollen significantly. In 2013, when Rupee depreciated to 68-69, the RBI took some measures.

As compared to 2013, the rupee has not depreciated in last five years, Piyush Goyal told reporters on the sidelines of an event. Responding to queries on the steep fall in rupee, the minister also said appropriate steps would be taken after consultations with all stakeholders after taking into account global factors. He expressed confidence that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would take action to handle the rupee volatility.

Meanwhile, the rupee regained nearly 60 paise against the US dollar at the foreign exchange market, possibly after the RBI intervened with an aim to arrest further plunge. The RBI was suspected to have sold US dollars through PSU banks at around the 69.09 rupee level, Reuters reported citing unidentified traders.

Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investor Service too said that India’s large foreign exchange reserves provide a good buffer despite the increase in the CAD (current account deficit). “India’s low dependence on foreign-currency borrowing to fund its debt burden limits the risk of currency depreciation transmitting into materially weaker debt affordability,” Moody’s said.