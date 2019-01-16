Trumped other govts on macro indicators: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley

Taking a swipe at “unstable alliances”, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the stable and decisive government led by PM Narendra Modi has trumped other governments on macro indicators such as GDP/inflation.

In a facebook blog that highlighted the relationship of a stable government with growth, Jaitley said the average GDP growth was 7.3% while inflation was 4.6% during the five years of Modi (FY15-FY19) compared to 6.7% and 10.1%, respectively, under the Congress-led UPA-2 government. The ratio was 6.9% and 5.7% under UPA-1, it noted.

“India, of course, is projected to grow next year at 7.5%. This will conclusively ensure that India, at the end of the next financial year (FY20), could possibly be the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said. When Modi came to power, India was the world’s 10th largest economy in GDP terms. Now the fifth, sixth and seventh econ-omies, namely the UK, France and India are within a very narrow range. With the kind of transfer of resources to rural India that have been made in the past five years, a huge aspirational class is emerging even there, he said.