Trump warns China: Act now on US trade deal or face worse terms

President Donald Trump said it would be wise for China to \u201cact now\u201d to finish a trade deal with the U.S., predicting that \u201cfar worse\u201d terms would be on offer for them after what he predicted would be his certain re-election in 2020. \u201cI think that China felt they were beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election,\u201d Trump said Saturday in a pair of early-evening tweets. \u201cThe only problem is that they know I am going to win.\u201d Trump\u2019s comments came a day after talks between the two economic superpowers ended without a resolution, the U.S. increased its tariffs on billions of dollars of imports, and China made clear what it wants to see from the U.S. in talks to end their trade war. In a wide-ranging interview with Chinese media after talks in Washington ended Friday, Vice Premier Liu He said that in order to reach an agreement the U.S. must remove all extra tariffs, set targets for Chinese purchases of goods in line with real demand, and ensure that the text of the deal is \u201cbalanced\u201d to ensure the \u201cdignity\u201d of both nations. Liu\u2019s conditions underscore the work still to be done if an accord is to be reached between the world\u2019s two largest economies. Trump\u2019s own negotiators told China it has a month to seal a deal or face tariffs on all its exports to the U.S. That threat was made during talks Friday in Washington, hours after Trump upped the ante by imposing a second round of punitive duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods. China vowed retaliation, but hadn\u2019t announced any details as of early Sunday morning in Beijing. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the administration would on Monday release details of its plans for tariffs on an additional $300 billion in imports from China, setting the process in motion for Trump to deliver on the threat to hammer all Chinese trade. U.S. officials insist they have been working on a deal that would bring an end to what they portray as China\u2019s rampant theft of American intellectual property and rein in the industrial subsidies that have fueled the rapid ascent of Chinese corporate giants. Trump\u2019s move to raise tariffs on Friday came after China backed away from prior commitments to enshrine changes promised at the negotiating table in Chinese law, according to U.S. officials. During his meetings in Washington this week Liu said China was ready to commit to pushing reforms via State Council directives but again balked at changing any laws, according to one person familiar with the discussions. In his interview Liu said both sides agreed to keep talking despite what he called \u201csome temporary resistance and distractions,\u2019\u2019 and to hold future meetings in Beijing. He dismissed the idea that talks had broken down. \u201cIt\u2019s normal to have hiccups during the negotiations. It\u2019s inevitable.\u201d Liu also struck a note of defiance. \u201cFor the interest of the people of China, the people of U.S. and the the people of the whole world, we will deal with this rationally,\u201d the vice premier said. \u201cBut China is not afraid, nor are the Chinese people,\u201d adding that \u201cChina needs a cooperative agreement with equality and dignity.\u201d \u2018Candid and Constructive\u2019 In a series of tweets that cheered markets, Trump declared Friday that the talks with China had been candid and constructive. \u201cThe relationship between President Xi and myself remains a very strong one, and conversations into the future will continue,\u201d he said. Further talks are possible, but there\u2019s no immediate plan for the next round, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Liu\u2019s comments, however, revealed yet another new fault line: a U.S. push for bigger Chinese purchases to level the trade imbalance than had originally been agreed. According to Liu, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed \u201con a number\u201d when they met in Argentina last December to hammer out the truce that set off months of negotiations. That \u201cis a very serious issue and can\u2019t be changed easily.\u201d Read more about China\u2019s offer to end the imbalance in trade with U.S. The amount of purchases by China should be \u201cin line with reality,\u201d according to a commentary by state news agency Xinhua on Saturday. China also sees the removal of all the extra tariffs that have been imposed since last year as a precondition to a deal, whereas U.S. negotiators see retention of some duties as a key mechanism to enforce a deal. The lack of progress left major question-marks hanging over the search for a deal on trade - just one source of tensions in a growing geopolitical rivalry that\u2019s already shifting supply chains and testing established economic and security alliances. Trump, who is seeking re-election on the back of a booming U.S. economy, on Friday sought to justify his decision to hike tariffs as well as to convince businesses and financial markets that he wasn\u2019t walking away from a deal. No Rush \u201cThere is absolutely no need to rush,\u201d the U.S. president said. In another tweet, Trump proposed a vast new plan to use income from tariffs to buy up the crops of American farmers who\u2019ve watched their exports to China collapse, and send them to poor countries as aid. The presidential good humor hid what people familiar with the discussions say has been an increasingly gloomy mood around the negotiations in recent days. Before a rebound late Friday, U.S. equity markets had posted their worst week of the year, as the trade truce that had been in place for months was shattered by the new U.S. tariffs. The S&P 500 recovered from earlier losses Friday, ending the day 0.4% higher. Election Year This week\u2019s tariff move is likely to have significant short-term consequences for retailers and other U.S. businesses reliant on imports from China. But extending it to all trade would increase the economic and political stakes even further for Trump and American businesses. Such a step would see price increases on smartphones, laptops and other consumer goods - the kind that Trump\u2019s advisers have been eager to avoid, out of concern for the domestic fallout. It would likely provoke further retaliation, and some economists are predicting it could even tip the U.S. economy into recession just as Trump faces re-election in 2020. \u2018Gets Harder\u2019 This week\u2019s talks have also amplified the differences that remain between the two governments as they navigate their own domestic politics as well as a growing international rivalry. Liu\u2019s interview underlined the need for any agreement not to be seen as undermining Chinese sovereignty - as the U.S. demand to change domestic laws surely would be. The text \u201cmust be balanced\u201d for the dignity of a country, Liu said, repeating China and the U.S. are \u201ctrying to meet halfway\u201d despite different views on some crucial issues. Securing a trade deal is likely to get harder from here unless outside factors, such as an economic downturn, force a compromise, according to Ely Ratner, a China expert who served in the administration of President Barack Obama and is now director of studies at the Center for a New American Security think-tank. \u201cThe question is can the Chinese come back and offer enough such that Trump can sell it?\u2019\u2019 he said. \u201cIt is going to be hard for them to do that in the face of Trump escalating. I think it gets harder as this thing goes on, and it gets harder politically for Trump.\u2019\u2019