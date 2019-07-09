Trump once again targets India over tariffs; says duties on American products no longer acceptable

Days after India and the US decided to resolve the contentious issue of trade tariffs on US products during the G20 summit in Japan, the US President tweeted India imposing tariffs on US goods is no longer unacceptable.

Days after both the countries, India and the US decided to resolve the contentious issue of trade tariffs on US products during the G20 summit in Japan, the US President said Tuesday India imposing tariffs on US goods is no longer acceptable. India in June imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods including apples, almonds and walnuts after the US ended trade exemptions for India from June under the generalised system of preferences or GSP for India, which allowed tariff-free exports of up to $5.6 billion.

India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

In March 2018, the US had imposed tariffs on imports of aluminium and steel from India at the rate of 10 per cent and 25 per cent respectively. India postponed the imposition of trade duties in a bid to iron out its differences with the world’s largest economy the US in a trade negotiation.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of US-India relationship. He said that the US needs better trade access.

Ahead of G20 meeting, Trump had tweeted that India’s imposition of retaliatory tariffs on US goods was not acceptable and they must be withdrawn. He had expressed his willingness to hold talks with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G20 summit in Japan on Jun 28. “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!,” Trump tweeted on June 27. Trump has many times called India a tariff king.