Truck rentals fall 2 pct in July and 18 pct in last 3 quarters

Following a 30% drop in monthly full round trips, the truck rentals on main trunk routes dropped by 2% in July. Cumulatively for the 9 months period ended July, the truck rentals dropped sharply by 18%. With no signs of recovery over the next few months — except September and October being peak festival — the truck rentals expect to fall further during the year, said Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), the apex body tracking truck industry for more than two decades.

Even as there was no increase in diesel price, but due to 15% drop in cargo offerings from agri produce and further 7% drop in offerings from factory gates, the monthly full load trips dropped by 30%, which led to a 2% fall in truck rentals, the foundation pointed out.

Owing to new axle load norms introduced in September 2018 coupled with liquidity crisis, lack of cargo movements and uncertainty over general elections (held in May), the truck rentals continued to decline over the last 9 months and cumulatively, it has dropped by 18% till date, IFTRT said further.

Small truckers and fleet owners across the country, who depend on open market for full load weight, had to pass through grim situation since November 2018 due to steep drop in truck rentals as majority of APMCs were receiving lower agri outputs. Even MSMEs have reported poor show during this period due to weak economy. A few operators who have been running on annual contracts have benefited with their fixed monthly rentals, the foundation said. More than 90% of the fleet operators depend on open market for freight offerings.

Now, the fleet operators are waiting for normal monsoon and peak festival season to partially offset the lost rentals over the last three quarters. The next crop season will somehow help truck rentals to recover to some extent with the cargo offerings expecting to see improvement in APMCs, IFTRT said further.