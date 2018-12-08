Trouble for Modi ahead of polls? Fitch, Crisil, OECD cut India’s GDP growth projection for FY19; here’s why

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 5:42 PM

India is just a few months away from Lok Sabha polls, and top organisations are cutting the country's economic growth projection. Here's why

India is just a few months away from Lok Sabha polls, and top organisations are cutting the country's economic growth projection.India is just a few months away from Lok Sabha polls, and top organisations are cutting the country’s economic growth projection.

India is just a few months away from Lok Sabha polls, and top organisations are cutting the country’s economic growth projection. From Crisil, Fitch Ratings to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, all three have cut India’s economic growth projection to 7.4%, 7.2% and 7.3% respectively. Only the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained the GDP growth projection at 7.4%.

The reason is India’s disappointing Q2 numbers, which showed a massive fall in growth from 8.2% to 7.1% despite a favourable base effect. “For fiscal 2019, we have lowered our GDP growth forecast by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.4% from 7.5% estimated earlier. Forecasts of lower global trade and GDP growth has created a downward bias to growth in emerging economies,” Crisil said in a statement.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 7.2% for current fiscal, from 7.8 per cent projected in September, citing higher financing cost and reduced credit availability. “We have lowered our growth forecasts on weaker-than-expected momentum in the data (GDP),” it added.

Not only rating agencies but several economists as well said that there was a need to revise down FY19 growth numbers after the Q2 GDP was released. “There is a need to revise down growth projections as growth for the whole fiscal year could remain at around 7%,” said NR Bhanumurthy, an economist at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

SBI Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said that trade and finance have remained stuck at 6%-6.5% for the two-three quarters now. Moreover, consumption lately has declined, which will in turn impact investment in the coming days. “The outlook does not look rosy,” Ghosh said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Trouble for Modi ahead of polls? Fitch, Crisil, OECD cut India’s GDP growth projection for FY19; here’s why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition