‘Transparent Taxation, Honoring the Honest’ LIVE: PM Modi to honor honest taxpayers, push tax reforms

PM Modi HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch a platform for ‘Transparent Taxation — Honoring the Honest’ as the government goes ahead with its tax reform journey. The platform will honor India’s taxpayers who have been sincere with taxes. “The upcoming launch of the platform for ‘Transparent Taxation — Honoring the Honest’ by the Prime Minister will further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The launch of ‘Transparent Taxation — Honoring the Honest’ event will be attended by various Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, Chartered Accountants’ associations and also eminent taxpayers, apart from the officers and officials of Income Tax Department. FM Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur will also be present on the occasion.