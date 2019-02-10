Transfer Rs 27,380 crore withheld since FY2017, Finance Ministry asks RBI

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 12:47 PM

The ministry has requested the RBI to provide an interim surplus for the current fiscal on the analogy of the previous financial year

The RBI had retained Rs 13,190 crore towards risks and reserves during 2016-17. It increased to Rs 14,190 crore in 2017-18. Together, retained amount is Rs 27,380 crore. (File/Reuters)

The finance ministry has sought from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Rs 27,380 crore that was withheld by the central bank towards risks and reserves in the previous years, said sources.

The RBI had retained Rs 13,190 crore towards risks and reserves during 2016-17. It increased to Rs 14,190 crore in 2017-18. Together, retained amount is Rs 27,380 crore.

The ministry has requested the RBI to provide an interim surplus for the current fiscal on the analogy of the previous financial year and transfer the amount withheld from the surplus of 2016-17 and 2017-18, sources said.

Earlier this month, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the RBI as interim dividend during the current fiscal.

The RBI, which follows July-June financial year, has already transferred Rs 40,000 crore in the current fiscal.

If the central board of the RBI approves transfer of Rs 28,000 crore requested by the government as interim dividend for the current fiscal, the total surplus transfer by the central bank would be Rs 68,000 crore in 2018-19.

According to sources, the government expects Rs 69,000 crore dividend in the next financial year.

The government has projected to mobilise Rs 82,911.56 crore as dividend or surplus from the RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions during 2019-20.

After making provision for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets, contribution to staff and superannuation fund and for all matters for which the provision is to be made by or under the Act or which are usually provided by bankers, the balance of the profits shall be paid to the central government, as per the RBI Act.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Transfer Rs 27,380 crore withheld since FY2017, Finance Ministry asks RBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition