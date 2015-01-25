Trai issues draft rules for full mobile number portability

In a move that will enable mobile subscribers to retain their numbers when they shift to other states or telecom service areas, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued draft regulations to facilitate full mobile number portability (MNP) which is to come into effect from May 3.

The regulator has sought public comments on the subject by February 6, 2015 in this regard. Trai, in a statement, said: “In view of implementation of full MNP some changes will be required in the MNP Regulations 2009 (as amended), accordingly, draft amendment to the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulation, 2009, has been prepared”.

Under the new amendment, Trai wants to introduce a clause to safeguard interest of post-paid mobile service users who face disconnection in new network even after clearing all their dues of their old telecom service provider.

Trai has also fixed a time line for both the old or donor service providers and new or recipient service provider to clarify regarding the dues if any with their subscribers to ensure continuity of service.

Currently, MNP norms allow users to retain their numbers while changing their operators within the same service area. India has 22 telecom circles, or service areas.