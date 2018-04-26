Traffic jam in 4 metros costs more than entire Rail budget; this city has worst peak-hour congestion

Traffic jam in just four metro cities costs India a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh crore. (Image: PTI)

While it’s frustrating to get stuck in snarling traffic and burn fuel, the cost of congestion is much higher. Traffic jam in just four metro cities costs India a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which is bigger than the entire Railway budget for this year, which was 1.48 lakh crore, a report showed. Traffic jam in Delhi causes the maximum loss while peak-time congestion is higher in Kolkata.

With rising population and wealth, the demand is not for more transportation but more and more private transportation. A Boston Consulting Group-Uber research estimates that the transport demand has increased by almost eight times since 1980.

Indian cities share challenges in terms of high congestion and under-developed public transport networks unable to meet demand. Despite the presence of metro in Delhi and local train and BRT in Mumbai, congestion levels remain high due to a large number of private vehicles and the low quality of road infrastructure. Bangalore and Kolkata are smaller in terms of population, the lack of public transport capacity causes intense competition.

The traffic in Delhi costs $9.6 billion, which is about 12% of the GDP, while the peak-hour congestion is 129%. In Mumbai, the cost is $4.48 billion and the congestion is 135%, in Bangalore, the cost is $5.92 billion and the congestion is 162%. The highest level of peak-hour congestion is in Kolkata with 171% even as the cost is lowest at $1.97 billion.

And the situation might get worse, as nearly 89% of the survey people plan to buy a new car in the next five years. Traffic jams cause fuel waste, reduced productivity, air pollution and accidents, the report said.