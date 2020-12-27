  • MORE MARKET STATS

Traders urge Finance minister, GST council to modify new GST notification

By: |
December 27, 2020 6:12 PM

In a memorandum, Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal - a national body of small traders - advocating for a single-point GST collection, urged for certain changes in the recently issued GST notification.

"Scrap Rules 86B and 36(4), to be effective from 1st January 2021. These provisions are against the fundamental spirit of GST as it obstructs seamless input tax credit," association general secretary V K Bansal said."Scrap Rules 86B and 36(4), to be effective from 1st January 2021. These provisions are against the fundamental spirit of GST as it obstructs seamless input tax credit," association general secretary V K Bansal said.

Trading community on Sunday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Goods and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to withdraw certain provisions of the new GST notification issued a few days back. The government had notified certain changes to the GST Rules on December 22 and some of the rules are set to be applicable from January 1 next year. In a memorandum, Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal – a national body of small traders – advocating for a single-point GST collection, urged for certain changes in the recently issued GST notification.

“Scrap Rules 86B and 36(4), to be effective from 1st January 2021. These provisions are against the fundamental spirit of GST as it obstructs seamless input tax credit,” association general secretary V K Bansal said.

Related News

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced Rule 86B in GST Rules, to be applicable from January 1, 2021, which restricts use of input tax credit for discharging GST liability to 99 per cent.

This means businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh will have to mandatorily pay at least 1 per cent of their GST liability in cash, the letter to the minister said. Rule 36(4) restricts claim of Input Tax Credit (ITC) in respect of invoices/debit notes not furnished by the suppliers which has now been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent of the credit available in GSTR 2B.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Traders urge Finance minister GST council to modify new GST notification
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amended GST rules target frauds, will not impact the cash flow of small businesses: Sources
2About 45K entities to come under mandatory 1% cash payment of GST liability ambit
3FinMin allows Rajasthan to borrow Rs 2,731 cr more post ease of doing biz reform