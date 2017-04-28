Traders exploring private market route as Lasalgaon APMC remains shut

Onion auctions at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been shut since the last 8 days over a dispute regarding the mode of payment to farmers by the traders .

Onion traders in Lasalgaon — country’s largest wholesale onion market are reported to be seriously exploring the private market option route for trade. Onion auctions at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) have been shut since the last 8 days over a dispute regarding the mode of payment to farmers by the traders . The daily trade at the market has been stalled since April 20 over regarding the mode of payment.

While traders have refused to make payment to farmers by cash or through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), saying that they will make payment by cheques, farmers have complained that it takes around one-and-a half months for the cheques to be cleared. As per APMC norms, the farmers should receive payments within 24 hours of auction. After demonetisation in November last year, traders had begun making cheque payments to farmers. However, some traders have been delaying payments for 15-20 days and farmers have been forced to keep making rounds of the market for their money. The Market Committee, therefore, has urged traders to either clear cheques within a period of 24 hours or make payments through NEFT. Traders, on the other hand, say that they do not have the time fill up so many forms for NEFT payments.

Also Watch:

According to some of the traders who did not wish to be named, they are now exploring the private option route since they are not in favour of following the APMC norms. Accordingly, meetings were held by the 7-member trader committee led by Nandkumar Daga (president, Lasalgaon Onion Traders Association), Sohanlal Bhandari (president, Nashik Onion Trades Association), Nitin Jain, Manoj Jain, Omprakash Surananaa, Kantilal Jain with Nanasaheb Patil (president, Lasalgaon Kharedi Vikri Sangh and director, NAFED) to explore possibilities of trading in the private market.

When contacted, Patil confirmed the meeting but quickly added that he had asked the traders to submit their proposal and terms and conditions for trading in this private market since he could not take any decision in an individual capacity. “The proposal shall be placed before the members and then we shall explore all options,” he said, adding that nothing concrete could be said unless everything is in writing.

Maharashtra government’s decision to delist fruits and vegetables from the scope of the APMC Act led to the formation of private markets in the state. In Nashik district, the Lasalgaon Kharedi Vikri Sangh (LKVS), a member of Nafed, is started a new private market parallel to the Lasalgaon APMC for auction of fruits and vegetables from August last year.

Manoj Jain, one of the traders who is part of the committee, said that traders are still exploring the terms and conditions for the proposal to be submitted to the LKVS. He also said that there is a section of traders who are still open to trade in Lasalgaon if the market committee lays down more liberal conditions for traders. Earlier, Jaydutta Holkar (chaiman, Lasalgaon APMC) said that the Market Committee has brought the auctions to a halt since there have been several complaints of delays over cheque payments by traders to the farmers.

Holkar said that after negotiations, grain traders and fruit and vegetable merchants as well have agreed to make cash payments to farmers. “The onion traders are yet to come to an agreements. Discussions are in progress. We hope to be able to crack this issue soon,” he said. He maintained that there is a need to go cashless transaction and they wanted traders to make payment through NEFT but traders are not agreeing to. Lasalgaon APMC records daily auction of 15,000-20,000 quintals of onions. The average wholesale prices have declined to the range of `400 to `550 a quintal in the past 11 months.