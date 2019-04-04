Trader’s body not happy with Congress’ manifesto; says, ‘just an eyewash’

FDI in retail and e-commerce policy are some of the issues that were missed by the Congress, he added.

Even as Congress manifesto proposes to address issues of all sections, a trader’s body has slammed the document saying it fails to prioritise its demands. The manifesto makes several giant promises, including doing away with various permissions required for the first three years of operating any business, that are not easy to implement, Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), told Financial Express Online.

Several Acts need to be amended in Parliament for doing the same, which is almost impossible, he added. “It is just an eyewash”, he said.

On Congress’ promise of single slab goods and services tax (GST), Khandelwal said, “it’s possible in Singapore, but not in India since it’s a land of diversity.”

“Whatever Congress manifesto says is just to please voters,” he added.

FDI in retail and e-commerce policy are some of the issues that were missed by the Congress, he added.

Since traders constitute one of the largest voting blocs in the country, their support is significant for any political party to get elected, he noted. The traders will support a political party that recognises Traders National Charter.

Financial Express Online tried to reach Congress for reaction but could not connect.

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. Named ‘Hum Nibhaengey’ (Will Deliver) the party’s manifesto mentions Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious scheme of providing Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families in detail. The issues including unemployment, agriculture crisis and focus on education are the main attractions of manifesto.

Releasing the Congress manifesto along with Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, AK Antony and other party leaders, Rahul Gandhi had said his party will work to unite India.

“In last 5 years, BJP government has spread hate, divisiveness; Congress will work towards uniting India, bringing people together,” Rahul Gandhi had then said.