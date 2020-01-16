Trade woes: Exports contract for fifth straight month in December

Exports dropped 1.8% y-o-y in December to $27.36 billion, the fifth straight month of contraction, despite a favourable base, as external headwinds, on top of subdued domestic manufacturing, continue to hurt.
But trade deficit still dropped to $11.3 billion in December from $12.1 billion in November, as imports dropped 8.8%, mirroring a slide in consumption.
