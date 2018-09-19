Trade war: Here’s what full-blown Trump-Xi trade conflict won’t do to India, and it’s good news

Even as a full-blown trade war is pretty much anticipated, India is less likely to be impacted by it, JP Morgan said. Speaking with CNBC-TV18, the American investment bank said that India’s economic growth has outperformed other emerging market economies and has strong fundamentals, because of which, the country is less likely to be impacted by the trade conflict if it escalates in the future.

JP Morgan said that trade concerns are there for emerging markets but investor sentiments are expected to remain positive in long-term due to the strong economic performance by them in the year 2017. It added that India is less likely to be affected if trade war escalates.

The concerns over new-age power-play via trade began when US President Donal Trump started protectionist measures imposing trade sanctions/import duties on not just China but India, Canada and Mexico. In retaliation, China also imposed similar sanctions too. However, so far, the trade war has been contained to trade sanctions imposed by China and the US by each other.

Nevertheless, a full-blown trade war has not been ruled out yet. “This is clearly a further ratcheting up of the trade war and we are now getting close to a situation where you can almost speak of a full-fledged trade war. Clearly, that is not positive,” Rabobank’s Head of Macro Strategy Elwin de Groot told Reuters after the European market shook a little on Tuesday after Trump imposed 10% tariffs on goods worth $200 billion from China.

Meanwhile, many analysts expect India to get less impacted due to the trade war as the country is not a major exporter to either the US and China. Moreover, India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals are likely to support the country against the trebles of the trade war.