Trade war escalation will create volatility in global markets, hurt world economy, says China regulator

The U.S. escalation of trade tensions won\u2019t solve any of its problems but will create volatility in global markets and hurt the world economy, according to China\u2019s top financial regulator. Higher U.S. tariffs will have a \u201cvery limited\u201d impact on China\u2019s economy even if it raises levies to the maximum level, and would hurt the U.S. about as much, according to a speech by Guo Shuqing, head of China\u2019s banking and insurance regulator, and delivered at a forum in Beijing by a spokesman for the agency Saturday. Guo, also the People\u2019s Bank of China\u2019s Party Secretary, is the highest-ranking financial official so far to publicly comment on the trade war since bilateral negotiations deteriorated earlier this month. His speech warned speculators that shorting the yuan would cause them to suffer great losses. Many of China\u2019s exports can be redirected to the domestic market as the nation shifts to a more consumption-driven economy, according to the speech. China will also find new overseas markets while continuing to ship many products to the U.S., as importers will be willing to share the tariff costs and some Chinese goods will prove difficult to replace, the speech said. Economic Disruption The world\u2019s second-largest economy faces severe disruption from U.S. President Donald Trump\u2019s planned increases in tariffs on its goods, and the associated uncertainty that the worsening trade war brings. The People\u2019s Bank of China has warned that trade tensions with the U.S. could destabilize the global economy. U.S. restrictions on high-tech exports to China would push up the U.S. trade deficit, and the yuan\u2019s weakness caused by a trade war makes the U.S. government worried about diminishing effects of higher tariffs, according to the speech. Rising prices could also cost the U.S. its long-term advantage of low inflation. Regarding the recent depreciation of the Chinese currency, speculators \u201cshorting the yuan will inevitably suffer from a huge loss,\u201d the speech said, adding that it is rather \u201cridiculous\u201d that developed countries have long asked for more currency flexibility, but when the yuan\u2019s rate become more market oriented, some of them showed fear. The onshore and offshore Chinese yuan are among the worst performing Asian currencies this month. Yet domestic companies and the Chinese people aren\u2019t panicking about the volatility, and China\u2019s economic fundamentals would ensure the yuan doesn\u2019t experience long-term depreciation, the speech said.