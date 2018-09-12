​​​
Trade war: Donald Trump says US is taking a tough stance with China

By: | Washington | Published: September 12, 2018 2:21 AM
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States was taking a very tough stance with China on trade. Trump made the statement during remarks to reporters in the Oval Office about Hurricane Florence.

