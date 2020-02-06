Trade war: China to cut tariffs on $75 billion in US imports, says official

The reduction will apply to tariffs of five per cent and 10 per cent that were imposed on more than 1,600 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.
China will cut punitive tariffs on USD 75 billion in US imports by half starting February 14, the government said on Thursday, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their trade war. The reduction will apply to tariffs of five per cent and 10 per cent that were imposed on more than 1,600 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.
