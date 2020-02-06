Trade war: China to cut tariffs on $75 billion in US imports, says official

By: |
Beijing | Published: February 6, 2020 10:22:07 AM

The reduction will apply to tariffs of five per cent and 10 per cent that were imposed on more than 1,600 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.

us china trade war, us china trade deal, us china trade war news, us china trade war timeline, us china trade talks, us china trade news, us china trade war impact on india, china us import taxThe reduction will apply to tariffs of 5% and 10%. (Reuters)

China will cut punitive tariffs on USD 75 billion in US imports by half starting February 14, the government said on Thursday, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their trade war. The reduction will apply to tariffs of five per cent and 10 per cent that were imposed on more than 1,600 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Trade war China to cut tariffs on $75 billion in US imports says official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt identifies 44 new areas for city gas distribution auctions
2IAMAI: ‘Automation tech can drive India to become $5-trillion economy by 2024’
3India slips to 40th position on International Intellectual Property Index