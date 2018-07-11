Trade war: China says plans by US for additional tariffs completely unacceptable

In a statement, the commerce ministry said the U.S. actions hurt America’s own interests, China and the rest of the world.

China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday the proposed U.S. tariffs on an extra $200 billion of Chinese goods is completely unacceptable, adding that Beijing will have to respond to the latest moves by Washington. In a statement, the commerce ministry said the U.S. actions hurt America’s own interests, China and the rest of the world.