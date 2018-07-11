Trade war: China says plans by US for additional tariffs completely unacceptable

​​​
China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday the proposed U.S. tariffs on an extra $200 billion of Chinese goods is completely unacceptable, adding that Beijing will have to respond to the latest moves by Washington.

By: | Beijing | Published: July 11, 2018 10:28 AM
In a statement, the commerce ministry said the U.S. actions hurt America's own interests, China and the rest of the world.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said the U.S. actions hurt America's own interests, China and the rest of the world.

