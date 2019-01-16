Trade jitters: Deficit shrinks, but exports still a concern

Merchandise export growth slowed for a second straight month to just 0.34% in December 2018.
Merchandise export growth slowed for a second straight month to just 0.34% in December 2018 while imports contracted by 2.44%, the first drop since September 2016, narrowing trade deficit to $13.1 billion, its lowest since February 2018.
