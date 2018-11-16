Trade Data: Electronic goods imports robust despite weak rupee

These imports were recorded at .2 billion in October despite a weak rupee making imports costlier.

Merchandise export for October rose 17.9% year-on-year to $26.98 billion even as trade deficit widened to $17.1 billion dollars on the back of higher imports of oil and electronic goods, according to commerce ministry data. The trade gap was $14.6 billion in October 2017.

Electronic goods have remained above the $5 billion dollar-mark for the last four months. These imports were recorded at $5.2 billion in October despite a weak rupee making imports costlier. Imports of electronics peaked at $5.7 billion in September.

Overall merchandise imports rose by 17.6% to $ 44.11 billion. Petroleum imports rose by 52.6% to $14.2 billion and 31.9% to $5.2 billion respectively, while gold imports fell by 42.9% to $1.68 billion.

During the April-October period of the current fiscal, exports grew by 13.27% to $191 billion. For the first seven months of the fiscal, imports were up by 16.4% to $302.47 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $111.5 billion. It was $91.28 billion in the comparable period of last fiscal.

“22 out of 30 major product groups, as against 16 out of 30 in the previous month, were in positive territory during October, 2018, which itself shows the resilience and hard work being put by the exporting community,” Ganesh Kumar Gupta, president, FIEO said.

Gupta said that import growth may push current account deficit and inflation upwards but the declining trend of crude oil prices may provide some respite on both front.

“Exports are again back on double-digit growth trajectory during the on-going festive season. The exports during the month is close to $27 billion, which reaffirms our assessment of reaching the new milestone of $350 billion in the current fiscal, the highest ever exports figures during recent years braving all the odds” Gupta said.