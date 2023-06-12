Tracking Monsoon: South West Monsoon advances but heat wave likely to continue for at least three days in many parts

The Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, Goa and Konkan. Most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, the entire southwest and some parts west-central Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal received rains on June 11.

According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Northwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar are set to receive rains in 48 hours.

However, there is heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat as the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” progresses. It is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch around June 15 noon with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15.

That said, the IMD expects heat wave conditions to continue over parts of Northwest, East and North peninsular India during next 3-5 days. No significant change is expected in maximum temperatures over the country except over Gujarat where these are likely to fall by 4-6°C during next 5 days. Hot and humid conditions very likely over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 3 days.

Earlier the RBI Governor had raised a red flag on continued inflation worries on further delay in monsoon. Surely the onset of Monsoon is expected to bring some relief on the agriculture as well as the rate front. The timely monsoon is seen as an important trigger to revive the rural economy, which has continued to be muted to a large extent through FY23. As reported already, the sowing of kharif crops — paddy, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton have reached 7.83 million hectares (MH) of land, according to data issued by the ministry of agriculture Friday. The average annual coverage under kharif crops is around 109 million hectares.