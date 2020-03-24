Tourism sector comes to halt as 32 states declare lockdown; these five states may face maximum hit

The sector that provides employment to thousands of people in organised and unorganised sectors, with FEEs of nearly $30 billion a year, has faced the direct impact of coronavirus scare. (Bloomberg image)

As 32 states and UTs of India have declared lockdown after nine deaths so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector has come to a standstill. The sector that provides employment to thousands of people in organised and unorganised sectors, with Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) of nearly $30 billion a year, has faced the direct impact of coronavirus scare. Even before the lockdown, India hosted 72,000 fewer tourists in the month of February, according to the data provided by Prahlad Singh Patel, MoS (IC), Ministry of Tourism, in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Tourism in India is primarily concentrated in five states that account for nearly 65 per cent of the country’s overall tourism. These states are Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, according to the minister. Hence, these states may face the maximum negative impact of lockdown and travel restrictions.

To boost tourism in the country, the government has extended the e-visa facility to 167 countries. However, China stands third after the United Kingdom and the United States in availing e-tourist Visa facility to India. 2.29 lakh Chinese nationals availed e-tourist visa facility during 2019 to travel to India. Since the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic was China, the travel restrictions on Chinese nationals in India were announced days before the present lockdown was declared and it laid the foundation of the Indian tourism sector’s turmoil. Meanwhile, India’s position in the world in terms of ITAs during 2017 was twenty-sixth, according to the figures of International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) compiled by the United Nations World Tourism Organization.