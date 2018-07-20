Tougher law on anvil: Bill to attach assets of fugitive offenders gets Lok Sabha approval

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved a Bill to attach assets of fugitive economic offenders and replace an ordinance promulgated in April.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved a Bill to attach assets of fugitive economic offenders and replace an ordinance promulgated in April. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill (FEOB) will make it easier to attach all the assets of economic offenders fleeing India to escape the reach of law – including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya – even without conviction. It will cover all economic offences of Rs 100 crore or more. While the existing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has provisions for confiscation of an offender’s assets, it’s only after his conviction, and the attachment is also limited to the proceeds of crime. However, the ordinance provides for attachment of all the assets of offenders, irrespective of the proceeds of the crime.

A new Act was required as existing laws have certain inadequacies in promptly attaching assets of high-value economic offenders who fled India after committing wilful defaults or acts of fraud. Criminal proceedings in such cases take place in various courts of the country and there are chances that court orders for confiscation of assets are at odds with one another. The Bill was earlier introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 12, but could not be passed due to frequent disruptions. Subsequently, the government brought in the ordinance. “We can’t allow people to make a mockery of law – that you first indulge in loot and then refuse to submit to our legal system,” Union minister Arun Jaitley had said on March 1, after the Cabinet had approved the FEOB.

To attach foreign assets of a fugitive offender, cooperation of the relevant country would be required, Jaitley had said. The idea of the new law was first proposed by Jaitley in the Budget 2017-18. To declare someone a fugitive economic offender, an application will have to be filed in a special court (designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002), containing details of the properties to be confiscated, and any information about the person’s whereabouts. The person will be required to appear before the court at a specified place at least six weeks from the issue of notice. Proceedings will continue if the person doesn’t appear.

Currently, such offences are tried under multiple laws, namely the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (Sarfesi), Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Bill provides for confiscation of property upon a person being declared a fugitive economic offender. This is different from other laws, such as CrPC 1973, where confiscation becomes final only two years after proclamation as an absconder.

According to the Bill, a fugitive economic offender is one who has an arrest warrant issued in relation to a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution. The offences covered under the ordinance include wilful loan defaults, cheating, forgery and counterfeiting government stamps or currency, among others. The government has also set up a panel under financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar to suggest ways to prevent defaulters from fleeing the country.