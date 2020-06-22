Tough times: Demand slump hits India Inc hard in January-March

Published: June 22, 2020 6:20 AM

If one goes by management commentary, the current fiscal is going to be tough with cash flows impacted due to the lockdown.

This clearly shows stress had set in before the pandemic.

The demand slump has taken its toll on India Inc’s earnings during the January-March quarter with net profit of a sample of 633 companies (excluding banks and financials) declining by 75.22% on a year-on-year basis.

Net sales during the quarter were down 6.83%.

