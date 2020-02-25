‘Tough negotiator’ Modi to soon begin ‘big trade deal’ talks with Trump; India-US press meet key points

Both the leaders spoke about the bilateral ties in the fields of trade, defence, and security. (Bloomberg image)

While the US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a tough negotiator in his yesterday’s speech, PM Modi is soon going to start negotiations on a big trade deal with the US. In a joint press conference, both the leaders spoke about bilateral ties in the fields of trade, defence, and security. In the field of energy, PM Modi said that the US is a major source of oil and gas for India, and the oil trade of around USD 20 billion between both countries, has been achieved in the last four years. Further, the US has lent its hands to set up a large Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) network in India.

Both countries looked forward to creating a comprehensive global strategic partnership for mutual growth. President Trump said that the improvement in the global cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will make a better network between India, Australia, and Japan. He underlined to make a blue dot network between these countries so that the private sector has a better infrastructure and connectivity to carry out businesses.

यह संबंध, 21वीं सदी की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण पार्टनरशिप्स में है। और इसलिए आज राष्ट्रपति Trump और मैंने हमारे सम्बन्धों को Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership के स्तर पर ले जाने का निर्णय लिया है: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Mt3UsybfCj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2020

Donald Trump also said that the US-India partnership is truely stronger than ever before. In order to enhance cross-border and homeland security, India will buy hi-tech weapons of over USD 3 billion dollars from the US. PM Modi highlighted that the trade between India and the US has grown in double-digit in the last three years both countries do fair trade with a feeling of oneness.