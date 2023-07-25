Tomato terror no more! ONDC is now selling this kitchen essential at cheap rates – Buyer’s guide here

Are prices of tomatoes making your life difficult? The prices of tomatoes have been skyrocketing in India in recent times. The costing of this kitchen essential has been anywhere around Rs 130 to Rs 150 per kg. A necessity which has become a luxury to enjoy. But here’s a news that will come as a relief for many. An online platform will make it easier for buyers. A government-run network that connects sellers and buyers with collaboration of National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) that gives high discounts on MRP making it as low as 70 rupees per kilogram. The platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is an open protocol that removes the middleman and makes commodities cheaper and accessible for you.

ONDC does not have a separate app, instead, you can avail the benefits from any UPI and similar apps. The government launched the (ONDC) last year to give small businesses and retailers access to processes and technologies usually provided by big e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart. Although the services are not available widely and limited to cities like Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, and Bagalkot.

ONDC offers a wide range of options including, food, beverages, groceries, electronics, and even fashion and home decor. It got you all covered with minimal prices.

Here how one can enjoy shopping under budget.

You must have an app that supports payment like Paytm, Magicpin, Meesho, PhonePe, Mystore and others. Let’s take a look on Paytm to get the products delivered to your home easily since it’s the most convenient and well-known app for Indians.

Open the Paytm app and search for ONDC Food or scroll down to find ‘Paytm se ONDC’.

Tap on ONDC Food and look for ‘Tomatoes from NCCF’.

Select the amount of tomatoes at a low price, which is only offered on the page.

The offerings should be from retail store near your location

Finally, just add in your address, make the payment and your tomatoes are on their way to reach your kitchen slab.

Points to remember: You can only buy 2 kilograms of tomatoes at max because of the lack of availability. The store opens from 9 am till 3 pm so better be on time if you want to enjoy your tomato chutney for dinner.