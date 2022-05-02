To work with states for development: New NITI vice-chairman

Pointing to the challenges in developing a vision for the way ahead, new Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery has said the top government think-tank will work with states to promote economic development.

Bery on Sunday took over from Rajiv Kumar, who resigned from the post in April after serving the think-tank since August 2017.

“I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with its charge at a time of great global uncertainty. Niti’s challenge is to develop a vision of the way ahead based on deep analysis and wide debate, and to work with India’s states, which is where economic development ultimately happens. India’s economic and social choices are of significance to the entire world,” Bery said. “Rajiv Kumar leaves me a dynamic organisation with lots of fresh, young talent and strong links with stakeholders inside and outside the government,” he observed.

Bery has previously served as director-general (chief executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the global chief economist of Royal Dutch Shell. He was also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

Prior to NCAER, Bery was with the World Bank in Washington, DC and his areas included macroeconomy, financial markets and public debt management with a focus on Latin America.

His recent affiliations include senior visiting fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi; non-resident fellow at Bruegel, Brussels; and global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, Washington, DC. He has also served on the board of the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, New Delhi.