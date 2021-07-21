Tamil Nadu gets Rs 28,508 crore investment, to create jobs for 83,482 persons

Out of five projects inaugurated by the chief minister, include Vikram Solar's new solar photovoltaic (PV) module GW manufacturing facility at Orgadam at an investment of Rs 5,317 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced an investment commitment of `28,508 crore by a slew of companies through 49 projects which will provide employment opportunities, for 83,482 persons. As part of the investments, the state government on Tuesday exchanged 35 MoUs with a cumulative investment of Rs 17,141 crore and employment opportunities for 55,054 persons.

State chief minister M K Stalin, participating in the Investors Conclave, held first time after he took over in May this year, also laid the foundation stone for nine projects with an investment commitment of Rs 4,250 crore and employment opportunities for 21,630 persons.

Besides, he has also inaugurated five projects with an investment commitment of Rs 7,117 crore and employment opportunities for 6,798 persons. Overall, the total investment committed in the 49 projects was to the tune of Rs 28,508 crore and employment opportunities for 83,482 persons, said a statement by the Tamil Nadu government.

Of the 35 MoUs exchanged, the investments are in the fields of power plants, electronics, auto components, industrial parks, IT / ITeS services, general manufacturing, food processing, footwear, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

General Electric has proposed to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to enhance the production of aircraft and aeronautical components for industries in the aerospace and defence sector using advanced manufacturing technologies. An MoU was signed between General Electric Company and TIDCO in the presence of the chief minister.

JSW Renew Energy has committed to invest Rs 3,000 crore to set up 450 MW wind power generation facilities at Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Tirupur, in the state. ZF Wabco (Germany) is to pump in Rs 1,800 crore to set up an auto components unit at SIPCOT, Oragadam Phase 2 in Kancheepuram district. Srivaru Motors will be investing Rs 1,000 crore for EV-two-wheeler manufacturing facility at Coimbatore while TCS will be investing Rs 900 crore at SIPCOT IT Park Siruseri, Chengalpattu.

Capita Land (Singapore) has committed Rs 12,00 crore investment in Chennai for setting up a data centre, while Tube Investments of India (TII) will be pumping in Rs 140 crore for establishing an EV-three-wheeler unit, the statement said.

Out of five projects inaugurated by the chief minister, include Vikram Solar’s new solar photovoltaic (PV) module GW manufacturing facility at Orgadam at an investment of Rs 5,317 crore.

The chief minister has also launched the Single Window Portal 2.0 with over 100 services spread across 24 departments for existing and new investors in a fully digitalised manner. The upgraded system will have features such as parallel processing of clearances, virtual meeting with departments, Artificial Intelligence based Chatbot facility and deemed approval for select clearances, it added.