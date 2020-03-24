Three-month credit to states on FCI grains; no pay cut for contract workers

The Centre has announced supply of foodgrain to states for three months in credit from the Food Corporation of India.
To cope with potential demand for higher quantities of foodgrain in the wake of a lockdown in several states and confinement of people at their homes because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Centre on Monday announced supply of foodgrain to states for three months in credit from the Food Corporation of India.
Separately, the finance ministry also announced that there won’t be any pay cut for contractual workers employed with central government ministries and departments if they don’t come to work due to the requirement to stay at home to check spread of coronavirus.
This rule, which would also apply to contractual workers in autonomus bodies and statutory entities, would be effective till April 30 and benefit 15 lakh workers. “To ensure adequate supply of food grains to the public and financially assist the state governments, department of expenditure has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department’s proposal that food grain for 3 months can be lifted by States/UTs on credit from FCI,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.
This will ensure that the states do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need, Sitharaman added. The measure to augment supply of food grains will help government check prices of grains in open market, official sources said. The actual lifting may not happen by states, except in NE region as storage, transportation and handling of the extra quantity is not that easy in this lockdown period. Currently, the states deposit in advance (amount calculated at NFSA issue prices) with FCI for the grains allotted by food ministry.
