This state tops list of higest number of development projects; check top 10 states

With 129 development projects under implementation, Maharashtra has topped the list among all states, a report has shown. Of the total 1,361 projects under implementation across different sectors, Maharastra has 129 projects being implemented at a total original cost of Rs 1.72 lakh crore, a report by Care Rating has shown.

These projects are across sectors ranging from steel, power & transmission, atomic energy, petroleum & petrochemicals and urban development. Due to the capital-intensive nature of these projects, many of them are multi-state projects.

However, when it comes to state-specific projects, Maharashtra tops the list followed by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The anticipated cost for completion of all 1,361 projects has surged from an original cost outlay of Rs 16.78 lakh cr to Rs 20.16 lakh crore, the report showed, adding that 296 projects might get delayed.

List of top 10 states with highest share of development projects

Maharashtra: 9.2%

Tamil Nadu: 6.5%

Uttar Pradesh: 6%

Andhra Pradesh: 5.1%

Odisha: 4.3%

Karnataka: 4%

Bihar: 4.3%

Madhya Pradesh: 3.5%

West Bengal: 3.1%

Chhattisgarh: 3.5%

The projects studied by the rating are mega or major projects with cost more than Rs 150 crore. “The top 5 states account for 30.2% of the total projects being implemented by value and 29% of the total number of projects being implemented,” the report said.