This is where India has beaten not only China but rest of the world since 2015

A robust at 16.2% growth for India in services export in the first half of the year 2017 has made India outpace not just China but rest of the world, data compiled by the Economic Survey 2018 showed.

By: | Updated: April 17, 2018 3:30 PM
A robust at 16.2% growth for India in services export has made India outpace not just China but rest of the world. (Image: Reuters)

A robust at 16.2% growth for India in services export in the first half of the year 2017 has made India outpace not just China but rest of the world, data compiled by the Economic Survey 2018 showed. India’s services export, which was racing against China and the rest of the world in terms of annual growth until 2015, clearly outpaced them in terms of annual growth.

India’s services export between 2011 and 2012, too, outpaced both China and rest of the world after China witnessed a sharp decline perhaps as a result of the 2008 financial crisis. But India could not maintain the status for too long. The services export took over India soon after 2012.

Post 2013, India came neck and neck with China until 2015 when it started outpacing both with a robust growth continuing for over two years now. “Services exports recorded a robust growth of 16.2% during April-September 2017-18, with a turnaround in some major sectors like travel and software services,” the Economic Survey 2018 noted.

And, moreover, the survey also predicted that India’s service exports are going to improve further in 2017-18. “Good performance of sub-sectors like Tourism, Aviation, and Telecom, robust services trade performance with even growth of major services like software returning to positive territory,” it added.

The provisional data mapping the growth of India’s services export seems to back the survey prediction. Between April 2017 and February 2018, India’s services export registered a growth a whopping 17.6% even as the higher trade deficit continues to pose a challenge for India.

  1. Ranish Pandit
    Apr 17, 2018 at 10:59 pm
    Print media always comes up with a feel Good story when things are not going right and Try to divert the attention.. Namo is not the solution but it’s the real people who needs to bring in the change in our country.. governments will come and go
    Reply
    1. Ajay Miya
      Apr 17, 2018 at 10:57 pm
      Namo only Namo
      Reply
      1. rajesh desai
        Apr 17, 2018 at 5:31 pm
        NAMO is the solution , just acknowledge it and buck stops here .
        Reply
        1. Singh Malwala
          Apr 17, 2018 at 4:58 pm
          India has also beaten other countries in producing large number of rape victims
          Reply
          1. San Mann
            Apr 17, 2018 at 7:28 pm
            Your own birth is proof of this
            Reply
            1. rajesh desai
              Apr 17, 2018 at 8:24 pm
              Yeah it’s truely sad because of our education and poverty , and there are hopes being seen and we have to acknowledge this rather refuse to come off the negative aspects . Two major aspects to eradicate the rape is education and poverty , everyone will be busy and prosper if these two things are taken care of is what the meaning . Hope you agree , so support to abolish rape this way not crying and creeping over it rather trying to find solution
              Reply

