This is what left Narendra Modi ‘shocked’ when he became India’s PM in 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left “shocked” when he saw the state of Indian economy “much worse than expected”. In an interview recently, Narendra Modi opened pandora’s box on the Indian economy and said that even the “budget figures were suspicious” in the UPA-II era. “The details about the decay in the Indian economy were unbelievable. It had the potential to cause a crisis all over,” Narendra Modi told Swarajya Magazine.

Narendra Modi was elected to power in 2014 with a thumping majority on the promise of economic revival, curbing corruption and job creation. The Prime Minister said that when his government came to power, they were left shocked on the state of Indian economy, “ironically under an ‘economist’ prime minister and a ‘know-it-all’ finance minister.

“In 2014, one of the key agendas of the BJP’s election campaign was highlighting the dismal management of the Indian economy… We all knew that the economy was in the doldrums but since we were not in government, we naturally did not have the complete details of the state of the economy. But, what we saw when we formed the government left us shocked!”

Narendra Modi said he did not bring out a White Paper on India’s economy in 2014 because making public “intricate details” could have multiplied the distress rather than mollifying it. He said his government tolerated a number of “political allegations” and accepted “political damage” to ensure no further damage to the country.

Narendra Modi said when these issues came to light, his government had two options — to be driven by “Rajneeti” (political considerations) or be guided by “Rashtraneeti” (putting the interests of India first). Rajneeti, or playing politics on the state of the economy in 2014, would have been extremely simple as well as politically advantageous for us. We had just won a historic election, so obviously the frenzy was at a different level.