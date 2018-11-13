This Indian city is best to live in, and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru are not even in top 10

The safest city is Dehradun, which ranks third, according to the combined survey conducted by Jagaran.com, KPMG and Facebook.

It may not be unknown fact that Indore is India’s best city to live in but it is not the safest; the safest city is Dehradun. However, of all, what’s more concerning is that top three big cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru — where most people migrate looking for better opportunities, do not even feature in the list of top ten most livable cities, a survey has shown.

The survey conducted on over 14,000 people based on four fundamental factors health, infrastructure, economy, education and safety showed that Indore is the best city to live in but is not the safest. The safest city is Dehradun, which ranks third, according to the combined survey conducted by Jagaran.com, KPMG and Facebook.

Here’s the list of top 10 Indian cities to live in

Indore Lucknow Dehradun Varanasi Raipur Ranchi Meerut Ludhiana Patna Kanpur

Earlier, when a report called Mumbai the 12th richest city in the world, the CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, wasn’t impressed. He made it clear in a tweet that it’s not the wealth but the liveability that matters.

“It’s not wealth, it’s liveability. Challenge: How do we make Mumbai the most liveable city in the world? Mumbai is 12th richest city globally with total wealth at $90 bn,” he had tweeted in February when the World Wealth report showed that Mumbai was the 12th richest city of the world leaving behind Toronto and Paris.