This country's currency note was named world's best; check how it looks

May 3, 2019 6:37:08 PM

The IBNS Banknote of the Year award is an initiative to recognise an exceptional banknote issued every year.

Canadian $10 bill has been adjudged as the best bank note for 2018 by the International Bank Note Society (IBNS). Bank of Canada’s note, featuring civil rights activist Viola Desmond, beat 15 other banknotes from countries such as Switzerland, Norway and Russia.

Globally renowned social justice icon Viola Desmond has been featured on the note, on whose back the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Manitoba has been printed.

The Nova Scotia businesswoman, in the year 1946, became a symbol of resistance in Canada’s early civil rights movement after she refused to make exit from the whites-only area of a movie theatre.

The Canadian Bank Note Company has printed the currency note in the same purple colour used in the earlier horizontal version of $10 polymer note. The size of the note is just larger than currency bills printed by the United States (US).

The Canadian $10 bill are easy to check and tough to counterfeit, IBNS also said. The note used the best technological standards and security features, it added.

The first IBNS Bank Note of the Year Award held in 2004 was also won by Canada. and finished second three years in a row In 2011, 2012 and 2013, the country finished second for consective three years. It stood in the third place in the previous year.

Switzerland (200 Franc human hands), Norway (500 Kroner sailing ship), Russia (100 Ruble soccer) and the Solomon Islands (40 Dollar man blowing conch shell) were the runner ups in the competition.

