This city works the longest hours in India, and it is not New Delhi

When it comes to working the longest hour, it is not India’s capital that’s topping the chart.

When it comes to working the longest hour, it is not India’s capital that’s topping the chart. It is dream city — Mumbai — that works the longest hour in India and second longest hour in the world, a report has said. With weekly working hours of 43.7 hours, Mumbai is just behind Hong Kong with 50.1 weekly working hours, a survey report by Swiss Bank UBS has said. In the list, New Delhi ranks fourth with 42.6 weekly working hours, following Mexico City in the third spot with 43.5 weekly working hours.

The survey conducted in 71 cities of the world found out that in India there is no limit for maximum working hours and no guaranteed minimum annual leave. The situation is worse in Mexico city where the workforce is allowed to have only 10 annual paid leaves as against Brazil that gives 20-23 paid annual leaves.

Meanwhile, another survey earlier this year showed that Mumbai is the 12th richest city in the world leaving behind cities like Toronto and Paris. Mumbai’s total wealth is $950 billion, while Toronto’s wealth is $944 billion and Paris’ $860 billion at 14th and 15th spot respectively.

The city of dreams, in terms of billionaire population, in fact, finds a mention in the top 10. Mumbai has 28 individuals whose net assets are worth more than $1 billion. The World Wealth report hailed the city as the economic hub India with world’s 12th largest stock exchange Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), many financial services, media and real estate. Mumbai was also called the fastest growing city by the report.

Moreover, renting an office in a high-rise building in Mumbai could cost you more than Dubai, or even Los Angeles. India’s commercial capital Mumbai is one of the most expensive real estate cities where people are ready to spend a fortune to get an office space with a nice view, and that cost is $56 per square feet.