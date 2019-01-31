Third project under maiden wind auction begins power supply

The total capacity operationalised under this scheme now stands at 604.7 MW. (Representational/Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam have started receiving wind-based electricity from Mytrah Energy’s 128.7 MW project in Tamil Nadu, power trader PTC India said on Wednesday.

This is the third project under the government’s maiden wind energy auction for 1,050 MW, held in February 2017, to begin power supply. Mytrah Energy, along with Sembcorp Green Infra, Inox Wind, Ostro Energy and Adani Green Energy, was the winner in the auction by quoting the lowest tariff of Rs 3.64/unit.

The total capacity operationalised under this scheme now stands at 604.7 MW. When all the capacities get commissioned, Uttar Pradesh would get 449.9 MW, Bihar 200 MW, Jharkhand 200 MW, Delhi 100 MW, Assam 50 MW and Odisha 50 MW from these wind power plants.

“PTC will keep on pursuing opportunities available in the sector to further government of India’s policy objectives and strive to deliver it best,” said CMD Deepak Amitabh.

The tariff of Rs 3.46/unit was a record low in January 2017, about 17-30% lesser than the feed-in tariff prices in windy states.