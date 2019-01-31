Third project under maiden wind auction begins power supply

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 5:45 AM

The tariff of Rs 3.46/unit was a record low in January 2017, about 17-30% lesser than the feed-in tariff prices in windy states.

The total capacity operationalised under this scheme now stands at 604.7 MW. (Representational/Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam have started receiving wind-based electricity from Mytrah Energy’s 128.7 MW project in Tamil Nadu, power trader PTC India said on Wednesday.

This is the third project under the government’s maiden wind energy auction for 1,050 MW, held in February 2017, to begin power supply. Mytrah Energy, along with Sembcorp Green Infra, Inox Wind, Ostro Energy and Adani Green Energy, was the winner in the auction by quoting the lowest tariff of Rs 3.64/unit.

The total capacity operationalised under this scheme now stands at 604.7 MW. When all the capacities get commissioned, Uttar Pradesh would get 449.9 MW, Bihar 200 MW, Jharkhand 200 MW, Delhi 100 MW, Assam 50 MW and Odisha 50 MW from these wind power plants.

“PTC will keep on pursuing opportunities available in the sector to further government of India’s policy objectives and strive to deliver it best,” said CMD Deepak Amitabh.

The tariff of Rs 3.46/unit was a record low in January 2017, about 17-30% lesser than the feed-in tariff prices in windy states.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Third project under maiden wind auction begins power supply
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition