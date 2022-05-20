Third advance estimate: Food grain output seen at record 314 million tonne

India’s foodgrain production will rise 1.2% on year to a new record of 314.51 million tonne (MT) for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), according to the third advance estimate released by the agriculture ministry on Thursday.

In the second advance estimate released in February, the production was seen at 316.06 MT.

Wheat production estimate for the current crop year has been revised downwards to 106.41 MT, from 111 MT in February estimate. It implies that the current year’s wheat production will be close to 3% less than the previous year’s of 109.59 MT.

However, trade sources told FE that wheat production is estimated at around 96-98 MT for the year. Heatwaves in the second half of March, with temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius, hit the wheat crop at the ripening stage in the key growing states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Pulses production of the current crop year is estimated at a record 27.75 MT, which is close to 9% higher from the previous year. The production of chana (gram), which has a share of more than 50% in the pulses output, grew more than 17% in the current crop year to 13.98 MT from 11.91 MT reported in the previous crop year.

India imports about 15% of its annual consumption of pulses. Coarse cereals output has declined marginally to 50.7 MT in current crop from 51.32 MT reported in the previous year.

According to the third advance estimate for other crops such as oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton, the production is estimated to reach a record level. Total oilseeds production during 2021-22 is estimated at a record 38.49 MT, which is higher by 2.55 MT than the production of 35.94 MT reported in 2020-21.

India imports about 55% of its annual edible oil consumption.

Total production of sugarcane in 2021-22 is estimated at 43.04 MT, which is higher than the production estimate of 40.53 MT for the previous year.

The cotton output is estimated to have declined by more than 1.5% to 31.54 million bales (each of 170 kg) this year than the previous year’s production.