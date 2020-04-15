These industries allowed to open; check full list of lockdown relaxations for services, factories

The construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, all kinds of industrial projects, and renewable energy projects will also be allowed to restart operations.

In a major relief to the industries, manufacturers, and service providers, the Narendra Modi government has allowed various economic activities to operate from April 20. The production units which require continuous process and the manufacturing units of essential goods will be allowed to operate from April 20. The construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, all kinds of industrial projects, and renewable energy projects will also be allowed to restart operations. In the services sector, IT and IT-enabled services are allowed to operate at a half-strength from the same time. Besides, all agriculture activities will also remain fully functional.

The government has said that the step has been taken to mitigate the hardship faced by the public and these activities will be operationalised by state / UTs. However, it has also clarified that the relaxation in operating such activities will not be applicable in the containment zones.

Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart, ecommerce services allowed as Modi extends lockdown; here’s what govt says

Among other sectors to get relaxation in restarting their operations, oil and gas exploration refinery; brick kilns in rural areas; services provided by a self-employed person such as electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters, etc; manufacture of IT hardware; and coal, mineral production, and mining are included. To smoothen the process of the supply chain, all goods traffic, along with the goods trains and cargo flights will be allowed from April 20.

The manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZ and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates and industrial townships will also be allowed to start operations, however, these establishments will have to make arrangements for the stay of workers within their premises as far as possible. The transportation of workers to the workplace will also be arranged by the employer.

Meanwhile, the industry representatives had been asking the government to allow them to start operations even at one-fourth capacity. Today’s relaxation is also expected to provide cushion to the employment condition in the country. Many workers have migrated to their hometown while many others are stranded wherever they were. Starting the operations in the industries will likely absorb the migrant workers, giving them a source to run their livelihood in this difficult time.