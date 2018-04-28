These are the world’s wealthiest leaders

The richest leaders of the world are not only from monarchies but democracies too. (Image: Reuters)

You must have heard about Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett et al as the world’s richest and most successful businessmen. In fact, you have heard that Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian. But do you know who are the richest leaders in the world? The richest leaders of the world are not only from monarchies but democracies too, with the richest one having a net worth of a whopping $70 billion.

Here are the world’s wealthiest leaders:

Vladimir Putin

The President of Russia is among the wealthiest presidents of the world. With a net worth of $70 billion, he is ahead of many kings of the world. Vladimir Putin reportedly gets a salary is $187,000 every year.

Maha Vajiralongkorn

Maha Vajiralongkorn is the king of Thailand. The only son of King Bhumibol Adul, Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited the leadership of the country after his father’s death. Aged 64, Maha Vajiralongkorn’s net worth is $30 billion.

Hassanal Bolkiah

Hassanal Bolkiah is the 29th and current Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei. With a net worth of $20 billion, he is indeed one of the richest world leaders.He has about 300,000 cars.

Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan

The President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan has a net worth of $18 billion. According to Forbes, the combined net worth of his family is believed to be a whopping $150 billion.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

If President of the United Arab Emirates is rich, why would not the vice president be? The vice president of the country Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has a net worth of $4 billion. He is man credited with transforming Dubai into the global city and his vision is to make UAE one of the best countries in the world.

Donald Trump

Businessman-tuned-US President, Donald Trump is also among the world’s richest leaders. The 45th President of United States has a net worth of $3.1 billion. In 1971, Donald Trump inherited his family’s real estate business and re-named it the Trump Organisation, which built and renovated skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses.

(Data from Forbes magazine’s annual ranking of the world’s wealthiest people 2018)