These 10 states account for nearly 90% of total direct tax collection; this BJP ruled state is best performer

Ten Indian states account for 88.3 percent (or Rs 8.85 lakh crore) of the total direct tax collection of Rs 10.02 lakh crore in FY18, the CBDT said. Among these, 2 BJP-ruled and 3 non-BJP ruled states grew faster than the national average growth of tax collection in the previous four years, the data showed. The BJP-ruled Haryana is the best performer (in terms of growth rate), registering the highest rate of growth of 102 percent (with comparatively lower tax base) followed by Karnataka (67 percent), Tamil Nadu (51 percent) and Delhi (50 percent) – all non-BJP governed states.

The other non-BJP ruled states in the list are West Bengal (43 percent), Andhra Pradesh (42 percent), respectively. Maharashtra observed nearly 40 percent growth contributing the highest Rs 3,84,277.5 to the total tax collection of Rs 10,02,740.7. The BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh (UP) is the only one to witness contraction, falling by 13.42 percent. The other BJP ruled state which witnessed second slowest tax collection rate is Gujarat (25 percent). Rajasthan has seen its direct tax collections grow by nearly 47 percent in the given period.

Meanwhile, the average tax paid by corporates surged from Rs 32.28 lakh in the assessment year 2014-15 to Rs 49.95 lakh in the assessment year 2017-18 which is a growth of 55 percent. In the category of individual taxpayers, a surge of 26 percent was seen in the average tax paid from Rs 46,377 in the assessment year 2014-15 to Rs 58,576 in the assessment year 2017-18, the data showed.

“We are using a lot of data analytics and non-intrusive ways to check tax evasion. The department is committed to bring more and more easiness and transparency for the taxpayers while dealing with the department,” PTI reported citing CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra.