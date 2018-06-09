​​​
  3. Thermal power plants’ PLF up on rising demand, lower hydel generation

Thermal power plants’ PLF up on rising demand, lower hydel generation

Capacity utilisation levels of coal-based power plants improved in May because of rising demand and lower generation from hydroelectric sources.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2018 3:05 AM
Coal India, CIL, thermal power plants, thermal power plants, coal based power plants, Piyush Goyal, Power Minister, Central Electricity Authority, Flue-gas desulfurisation, power electricity in india, emmission norms The plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power plants went up to 65.3% in the month, 1.7 percentage points higher than the year-ago period.

Capacity utilisation levels of coal-based power plants improved in May because of rising demand and lower generation from hydroelectric sources. The plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power plants went up to 65.3% in the month, 1.7 percentage points higher than the year-ago period.

While PLFs of central and state government-owned plants were 75.5% and 64.5%, respectively, the same for independent power producers (IPPs) stood at 57.8%. Though PLFs of IPPs were higher than May 2017 levels, it failed to cross the 60% mark, which eases debt servicing capabilities of power generation assets.

Thermal power plants generated 96,580 million units (MU) in May, 4% more than the programme set for the month and 5.2% higher than last year. On the other hand, hydel plants produced 10,638 MU, 10% lower than the target, reflecting a 14% decline from last year.

Peak demand of power on the last day of the month was 1,62,132 MW, 4.3% higher than the demand registered in the same day a year ago.

According to sources, hydropower plants have been generating lesser than expected electricity due to inadequate rainfall and snow melting at a slower pace than previous years. Data for power generation from renewable sources have not been made available yet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top