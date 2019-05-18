There will be no winners in US-China trade war

By Frank F. Islam The United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, are currently engaged in\u00a0what might be called the mother of all trade wars. The first salvo of the trade war was fired by\u00a0President Donald Trump in January 2018 \u2014 less than a year into his presidency \u2014 when he\u00a0announced tariffs on products of several nations, including Chinese solar panels and washing\u00a0machines. In spite of several rounds of bilateral talks over the past 17 months, major differences between\u00a0the two countries remain unresolved. It looked like this would potentially end this month when a\u00a0Chinese delegation came to Washington, D.C., ostensibly to agree on a trade deal. That did not\u00a0occur, however, as President Donald Trump accused the Chinese of negotiating in bad faith and\u00a0changing the terms of a possible trade agreement. As a result of this failure, Washington and Beijing escalated the trade war with tit-for-tat\u00a0increases in the tariff. First, the United States increased tariffs to 25 per cent on $200 billion worth\u00a0of Chinese goods. Then, China announced that it would retaliate by raising its tariffs on $60\u00a0billion worth of American goods. While Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are engaged in \u201cWho will blink first\u201d\u00a0gamesmanship, its effects are beginning to be felt. Even before the latest round of tariffs kicked in, consumer and industrial activities slowed down\u00a0in April in both countries. Analysts warn that tariffs will impact both economies negatively. It is projected that China could shed more than 1 per cent of its GDP, if there is no de-escalation.\u00a0The consulting firm Trade Partnership Worldwide estimates that a trade war could result in the\u00a0loss of more than 2.23 million jobs annually in the United States. In the U.S., though, the biggest losers will be American consumers, who will see their cost of goods go up and their wallets\u00a0shrink because of the tariffs. Impact on India How will the US-China trade war impact India? Some see \u201csilver linings\u201d or \u201cgolden opportunities\u201d for India in the impasse. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the manufacturing behemoth Mahindra Group, has said that a\u00a0\u201cwave of Chinese investment in India may be imminent\u201d as a result of the higher US tariff on\u00a0Chinese products. He tweeted earlier this week: \u201cEven if they settle, a Chinese firm with large\u00a0exports to the U.S would be wise to hedge &amp; invest in a subsidiary in India &amp; transfer its scale-\u00a0manufacturing skills. Direct exports would simply become indirect.\u201d The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts Indian exports\u00a0to grow by 3.5 per cent because of the US-China trade war. One sector in India that is expected to\u00a0benefit is manufacturing. Among those who have forecast manufacturing gains for India is Lei Jun, founder of the Xiaomi,\u00a0the largest smartphone manufacturer in China. He said in an interview to an Indian newspaper\u00a0that, because of the trade war, some of the investments are likely to be redirected to India. Apple has already shifted some manufacturing to India in an attempt to reduce its dependence on\u00a0China. Now, in the wake of the escalation of the trade dispute, the world\u2019s leading phone maker\u00a0is reportedly going to shift the production of its low-cost iPhone SE to India as well. Another tech giant that is preparing a contingency plan to move production out of China is\u00a0Asustek Computer, the fifth largest PC maker in the world. These are some of the potential positive effects for of a China-U.S. trade war. They should be\u00a0viewed with caution, however. One reason for this is that India does not have a manufacturing ecosystem comparable to China.\u00a0At the very best, the country could handle only a tenth of Apple\u2019s total Chinese production. For\u00a0now, India lacks the infrastructure to attract a \u201cwave of Chinese investment.\u201d That could change if New Delhi eased some of its byzantine regulatory restrictions. Even if that was done, whatever gains India might secure from the US-China trade war could be\u00a0offset by its negative ripple effects. Indian investors have already lost billions as the country\u2019s\u00a0stock markets, like bourses everywhere else, have reacted negatively to the trade war. Impact on the World The impact of this trade war will not be restricted to China and the U.S., or what it means for\u00a0India. As the UNCTAD notes in a recent report, \u201cThe impact of trade tensions goes well beyond that of\u00a0reshaping international trade flows. They also hinder cooperation efforts to find solutions to\u00a0global challenges, from improving the multilateral trading system to achieving the Sustainable\u00a0Development Goals adopted by the international community in 2015. In the long run, this will be\u00a0the most damaging effect of all. Nobody will win.\u201d So, in this interconnected and interdendent world, it is in everyone\u2019s best interests \u2014 including\u00a0India\u2019s \u2014 for Beijing and Washington to resolve their differences quickly, without creating\u00a0further conflict and consternation in the global economy worldwide. Unfortunately, the chances of that happening do not appear very bright, at least in the short run.\u00a0This is the case because hardliners within the Trump administration are under the impression that\u00a0global trade wars or the threat of them is good both policy-wise and politically. This belief reflects Trump\u2019s approach to \u201cdeal-making\u201d in all areas during his tenure in office.\u00a0He goes on the offensive, threatens, speaks in bellicose terms, bullies, and then withdraws from\u00a0negotiations if he doesn\u2019t get his way. While this might work within the ranks of the Republican Party, there is substantial evidence in\u00a0the U.S. that it does not work domestically. This confrontation with China proves that it does not\u00a0work in the international arena either. That said President Trump and his advisors will not back down. They need to be able to \u201cwin\u201d\u00a0or to claim they have won in order to make a deal. That was demonstrated by the process and\u00a0outcomes of the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (now called the United\u00a0States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), which resulted in only nominal changes to the original\u00a0agreement. So, if that is any indicator, this China-U.S. dispute may play out the same way. Eventually, there\u00a0will be a deal. The question becomes how long that eventually will be. The longer that period the\u00a0more severe the consequences for the U.S., China, and the world economy. Recognizing this, it is imperative for those who are interested in promoting economic growth and\u00a0development through cooperation and collaboration rather than conflict and unhealthy\u00a0competition to support the early resolution of this war. Such a resolution will lead to the long-\u00a0term benefits for developing and developed countries alike and enhance sustainability and\u00a0stability in a world that is become more and more fragile. That will help countries build their economies through trade rather than trade wars. It is a win-win formula as opposed to the lose-lose formula being pursued at present. (Frank F. Islam is an entrepreneur and thought leader based in Washington, DC.)