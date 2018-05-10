This US state just made solar on homes mandatory, here’s how India fares

The rooftops hold immense potential in the areas which have scarce land resource for solar parks, The World Bank said. (IE)

In the first ever in the US, California has mandated the solar panels on new homes and apartment buildings built after 1 January, 2020, Bloomberg reported. Already, the American state of California requires that half of all the electricity comes from non carbon-emitting sources by 2030. The mandate for solar panels on homes still requires approval from the Building Standards Commission. More than $42 million in solar energy has already been invested to date in California. The latest mandate will provide further boost to the solar industry statewide, experts believe. While that’s a boost for the solar industry, critics warned that it will also drive up the cost of buying a house by almost $10,000, Bloomberg estimates said.

India’s solar scenario

Just four years ahead of the deadline in 2022, India, this January achieved the 20 GW solar capacity target. The World Bank said, India is “making strides” towards becoming “a global solar superpower” and in order to achieve the 20 GW target, India has installed solar parks on large tracts of unused land all around the country.

The rooftops hold immense potential in the areas which have scarce land resource for solar parks, The World Bank said. “Tapping the rooftop solar market will be essential for India to meet its massive energy needs,” said Simon Stolp, a lead energy specialist at the World Bank.

The World Bank also said that 40 percent of the revised 100 GW solar capacity target by 2022 will come from rooftop solar. “Until now, however, it was difficult to break through into the rooftop solar market. Although the business case was strong, and the costs of solar panels were falling dramatically, financing was difficult to come by,” it added.