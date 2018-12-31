The surprises of 2018: Here are 4 unexpected things that happened for Indian economy

Besides being a poll year, 2018 experienced a lot of volatility that sprung surprises for analysts and policymakers.

The Indian economy witnessed a roller-coaster ride in the year 2018. Besides being a poll year, 2018 experienced a lot of volatility that sprung surprises for analysts and policymakers. A lot of unexpected things happened in the year, mainly due to volatility in oil prices. However, some domestic factors also did not go as were expected.

At the end of 2018, here are four instances when things did not go as expected:

Oil prices and petrol prices: The year began with oil prices surging past $60 a barrel. The expectation was that the oil price would remain elevated, with some experts projecting it to even touch $100 a barrel due to production cut and Iran sanctions imposed by the United States. However, oil prices crashed. The reasons for the crash were waiver given to eight countries from Iran sanctions, increase in production to rein in surging oil prices and slowing global demand.

Brent oil price after hitting $85 a barrel in October slumped to as low as $49.93 a barrel on December 24. As a result of such a dramatic fall, petrol and diesel prices also slumped and are selling at the lowest rate recorded in 2018.

GDP growth: The year began with a bang. India’s GDP in the third quarter of FY17 registered a 7.1% growth rate, as compared to 6.3% in the previous quarter. In the next quarters, the economic growth rate accelerated further to 7.7% and 8.2%. The expectation was that India will record a healthy growth of 7.3%-7.6% in FY19 as disruptions caused by demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would wane.

However, the GDP growth slowed down in the second quarter of FY19 to just 7.1%. The detailed study showed that there were some fundamental issues with the economic growth and in the coming quarter the numbers may not be as good as expected earlier.

“There is a need to revise down growth projections as growth for the whole fiscal year could remain at around 7%,” NR Bhanumurthy, an economist at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy said after Q2 GDP numbers.

Rupee: The year began with the question: Will rupee cross the 70 against US dollar mark? Not only did it fall to 70 vs dollar but also fell to as low as 74 vs dollar. Then the question cropped up; will the rupee surge back to below 70 vs dollar before 2019 polls? The consensus was that it would stay around $71-$73, but just like oil, the rupee made a u-turn and surged below 70 vs dollar on December 19.

Inflation: The year began with a higher inflation projection due to volatility in oil prices and the impact of hike in minimum support price (MSP) to farmers. In anticipation of higher inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hike repo rate back-to-back two times in June and in August. However, inflation dropped to 18-month-low of 2.88%, much lower than the RBI’s target of 4% due to the slump in oil prices and the negligible impact of MSP.

“There is a continued deceleration in food prices particularly in rural areas. The MSP pass-through is negligible. The Government needs to ensure the procurement plan is implemented aggressively ahead of the Kharif season,” SBI Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh had said in a note in November.