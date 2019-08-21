  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards WATCH LIVE: Recognizing the finest work by DMs across India

The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards WATCH LIVE: Recognizing the finest work by DMs across India

By: |
Updated:Aug 21, 2019 6:46:00 pm

Excellence in Governance Awards: Every two years, the programme inspires young minds to work towards becoming inspirational individuals by carrying out innovative projects in their areas and helps in spreading the best practices in governance and innovation.

Excellence in Governance Awards, The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards, Excellence in Governance Awards 2019, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas PaswanExcellence in Governance Awards 2019: The work by district magistrates which catalyzed positive changes in the lives of people living in India’s hinterland is acknowledged by India’s leading newspaper group.

The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards LIVE: The biennial awards by the Indian Express group to recognize the best work done by the chief administrators in different districts of the country in the field of governance are being presented today evening. The work by district magistrates which catalyzed positive changes in the lives of people living in India’s hinterland is acknowledged by India’s leading newspaper group. The innovative ideas implemented by the DMs in their areas, which positively helped in the welfare of the citizens and governance efficiency in the 688 districts across the country, are eligible for the Excellence In Governance Awards.

The Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony will be attended by top ministers from PM Modi’s cabinet including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs, Ram Vilas Paswan Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ravi Shankar Prasad Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and IT, Piyush Goyal Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North East Region, MoS at the PMO, Personal, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

WATCH LIVE: The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards

Every two years, the programme inspires young minds to work towards becoming inspirational individuals by carrying out innovative projects in their areas and helps in spreading the best practices in governance and innovation. Innovative plans or schemes, ideas or projects from the fields of Education, Health, Inclusion, Women Development, Child Development, use of Technology, Agriculture, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Energy and many other categories are eligible for the recognition.

Read More

Live Blog

The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards LIVE:

Highlights

    This year, 249 entries from 84 districts in 24 states are in the fray to win different awards in 16 categories. District Magistrates submitted detailed reports of their projects and their implementations to a jury headed by R M Lodha, former Chief Justice of India. Other eminent members of the jury include Wajahat Habibullah, former chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities and the first CIC of India; Nirupama Rao, India’s Foreign Secretary from 2009 to 2011 and K M Chandrasekhar, former Cabinet Secretary. KPMG is the knowledge partner for the Excellence in Governance Awards. It conducted a detailed check on the innovation parameters, its impact, implementation and participation of people in all the competing entries. Reporters and editors of The Indian Express then verified the shortlist entries by field visits and an audit and submitted it to the jury which then selected the winners.
    Switch to Hindi Edition