The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards WATCH LIVE: Recognizing the finest work by DMs across India

Excellence in Governance Awards 2019: The work by district magistrates which catalyzed positive changes in the lives of people living in India’s hinterland is acknowledged by India’s leading newspaper group.

The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards LIVE: The biennial awards by the Indian Express group to recognize the best work done by the chief administrators in different districts of the country in the field of governance are being presented today evening. The work by district magistrates which catalyzed positive changes in the lives of people living in India’s hinterland is acknowledged by India’s leading newspaper group. The innovative ideas implemented by the DMs in their areas, which positively helped in the welfare of the citizens and governance efficiency in the 688 districts across the country, are eligible for the Excellence In Governance Awards.

The Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony will be attended by top ministers from PM Modi’s cabinet including Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs, Ram Vilas Paswan Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ravi Shankar Prasad Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and IT, Piyush Goyal Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North East Region, MoS at the PMO, Personal, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

WATCH LIVE: The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every two years, the programme inspires young minds to work towards becoming inspirational individuals by carrying out innovative projects in their areas and helps in spreading the best practices in governance and innovation. Innovative plans or schemes, ideas or projects from the fields of Education, Health, Inclusion, Women Development, Child Development, use of Technology, Agriculture, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Energy and many other categories are eligible for the recognition.

Read More